Minister for introducing Sindh’s tourist attraction at international level

KARACHI - The caretaker Provincial Min­ister for Tourism and Environ­ment Arshad Wali Muhammad on Sunday said that the Sindh government was taking steps to introduce the Sindh prov­ince’s tourist attractions at the international level in the World Travel Market, London. Sites with attractive scenery will be included in interna­tional tourism. He expressed these views while meeting a delegation of journalists.

The caretaker provincial minister said that the tourism industry is investing heav­ily in the world travel market and the Sindh government is trying hard to ensure that Sindh can get its due place in the tourism industry formu­lating an integrated strategy for aviation companies, hotel management industry and guides to promote the trend of local and international tourism in Sindh in a market-oriented manner, resulting in employment opportunities at the local level and suitable environment will be available for foreign investment.

The provincial minister fur­ther said that the natural lakes and the difference in ambient temperature at the highest point in Sindh are a source of attraction for tourists, in the context of which the tourism department is making propos­als for the promotion of the hotel industry, which will be finalized very soon.