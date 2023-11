KARACHI - Senior Deputy Convenor of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pak­istan (MQM-P) Dr Farooq Sattar has said that the PPP and PTI have a secret nexus as the PTI prime minister had never spent a day in Karachi. He was speaking at the inauguration of his party’s elec­tion office in Sector 5-E of New Karachi. “Empowered district gov­ernments, strong local bodies, and a strong Karachi can guarantee a strong Pakistan,” he said. “If Ka­rachi is allowed to progress, then Pakistan will progress.”