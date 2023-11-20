One Constitution Avenue: Great cry and little wool

ISLAMABAD - On paper, One Constitution Avenue boasts a prestigious address in Islamabad, adjacent to the Diplomatic Enclave, Constitution Avenue, and Serena Hotel.

However, beyond its glittering exterior lies a troubling reality. The building presents significant security risks, including an inadequate fire system, unreliable elevators, and a lack of proper parking and waste disposal system. The Capital Development Authority (CDA), currently responsible for the building’s administration, appears to be inattentive to these issues.

“We’ve sent several notices to management of One Constitution Avenue to file their Fire Safety Plan for the license which they eventually did but they haven’t taken the necessary steps as of yet. After fulfilling the requirements our team will visit the building, but because of lack of interest from their management their Fire Safety Plan hasn’t been approved till now,” a well placed officer in Fire brigade Office told The Nation of condition of anonymity.

When The Nation went to Building Control Department of CDA, it found out that the building doesn’t even have acquired completion certificate from CDA.

A completion certificate is a legal document given by the concerned authority (CDA) that signifies that any building/ complex is constructed by adhering to the approved plan and the set regulations of the local development authority.

The price range of apartments at the building ranges from Rs. 100 million to Rs. 220 million according to the property sale websites but most of the elevators at the building doesn’t work. Some of the elevators doesn’t even have approval licenses mounted inside them. Some buckets have also been seen in the lobby to collect seepage water coming from the roof.

Some doors are also missing in the lobbies for the staircase. “I was terrified when I got out elevator and encountered a bat in the lobby which was trying to find place to get out of it,” said a resident while talking to The Nation.

There are also several complaints about waste disposal system in the building. Directorate of waste management of Capital Development Authority (CDA) however claimed that we’re trying to do our best which we can but lack of management by the building managers is also part of the problem.

One Constitution Avenue has been in the news since inception of the project.

There are several cases in courts against them. Initially it was supposed to be a hotel but after legal battles and influence from the influential residents and stake holders of the building it became a residential tower.

From some Supreme Court judges to senior politicians to top bureaucrats are owners of the apartments in the building.