Monday, November 20, 2023
Pakistan’s CCHF challenge

November 20, 2023
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

Crimean-Congo Virus Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), typically transmitted by ticks, was initially discovered in Russia’s Crimean region in 1944 and later in Congo in 1967. Currently, it is present in more than 50 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa. Unfortunately, Pakistan is significantly impacted by this alarming virus.

Recent reports on the CCHF situation in Pakistan reveal its widespread prevalence across all provinces. Public health authorities report numerous cases, with a total of 84 reported from January 1, 2023, to the beginning of June. Among these cases, 81 were in Balochistan, 3 in KPK, 33 in Punjab, and 29 in Sindh. This calls for heightened awareness among the public to protect themselves from this catastrophic disease. 

AAMIR JAMEEL

Awaran.

