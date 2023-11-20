Pakistan’s Erica Robin makes history, partakes in Miss Universe pageant

SAN SALVADOR - Miss Universe Pakistan Erica Robin, 24, represented her country at the Miss Universe 2023 competition, making her the first lady from Pakistan to attend the international beauty pageant. She left a lasting impression on the beauty pageant with her glamorous ensembles and secured a position among the top 20. The beauty pageant was held at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador Saturday. During the 72nd edition of the beauty pageant, Erica managed to secure a place in the list of the top 20 contestants. The beauty pageant saw more than 80 countries participate. The first-ever contester from Pakistan made a powerful statement during the swimsuit competition. Erica stunned the crowd in San Salvador as she began her walk across the Miss Universe stage on Saturday.