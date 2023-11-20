Pakistan seeks LNG cargo for January

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), a government subsidiary that procures liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the international market, has issued a tender seeking LNG cargo for winter.

PLL, in the tender advertised has sought delivery of a LNG cargo for January.

The delivery windows are 8-9 January. The Interested companies have been invited to submit their offer by November 24.

PLL has been mandated by the Pakistan government to carry out the business of importing, buying, storing, supplying, distributing, transporting, transmitting, processing, measuring, metering and selling natural gas, LNG and re-gasified LNG.

The country could face an intense gas shortage crisis in the winter, citing sources of the gas utility.

“The consumers should get prepared to face the gas crisis,” sources at the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) said.

“Presently the country’s gas production is 750 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), while the imported RLNG has been around 1000 MMcfd,” the gas utility sources said.

“The gas demand has started rising and the shortfall is likely to soar to its highest level,” according to sources.