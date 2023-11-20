Palestine says Israel has no choice but to stop aggression

The Palestinian presidency said on Saturday there is no option for Israel and the US but "to stop the aggression" as military solutions have proven to have failed.

“Despite the ongoing daily bloody aggression in Gaza and the West Bank, accompanied by the evacuations and destruction of Gaza hospitals, we express our astonishment that the American administration is still obstructing international efforts to stop the Israeli aggression,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh, official spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, said in a statement.

He called on the US to "assume its responsibilities and stop the genocide against the Palestinian people."

He stressed that “this frantic campaign in all of the Palestinian territories, aimed at creating chaos and dragging the region into endless wars, will burn everyone, and no one will survive it.”

Abu Rudeineh warned that "aggression will not bring peace and security to anyone, but rather will create an uncontrollable situation in the entire region,” adding that "military and security solutions have proven their failure.”

“The only solution is to end the occupation and recognize the right of the Palestinian people to freedom and independence, in accordance with international legitimacy and international law,” the spokesman added.

Israel has killed more than 12,000 Palestinians in its attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, besides flattening thousands of buildings and implementing a full blockade of the enclave.

Settler violence has also increased in the occupied West Bank since the surprise offensive, in which, according to Israeli estimates, 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.