Monday, November 20, 2023
Past in Perspective

“A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus.” –Martin Luther King Jr.

Past in Perspective
November 20, 2023
November 20, 2023

Hatshepsut, a remarkable figure in ancient Egyptian history, reigned as pharaoh from 1478 to 1458 BCE during the 18th Dynasty. Breaking tradition, she assumed the title of pharaoh after the death of her husband, Thutmose II, to rule as a king rather than a queen regent for her stepson, Thutmose III. Known for her successful trade expeditions, monumental building projects like the Temple of Deir el-Bahari, and her portrayal in male regalia, Hatshepsut brought stability and prosperity to Egypt. Despite efforts to erase her legacy, she remains an iconic female pharaoh, revered for her leadership, achievements, and defying gender norms in ancient Egypt.

