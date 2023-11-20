PHA DG opens food outlet

SARGODHA - Parks and Horticulture Authority Sargodha Director General Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi along with APP Station Man­ager Makhdoom Shah Latif Qureshi inaugurated the food point ‘Foodies’ located at Quenchi Moorr in Hassan Plaza here on Sunday. PHA Director General Syed Tau­qeer Haider Kazmi said that ‘Foodies’ was a good food point addition to Sargodha city where citizens would get quality fast food. He also invited the Foodie owner to set up his point in the 7-day Lok Mela which would be organized by the PHA soon.