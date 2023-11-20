Monday, November 20, 2023
‘PPP to face defeat in upcoming general elections’

Agencies
November 20, 2023
HYDERABAD  -  The Deputy Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Abdul Waseem on Sunday said our party’s local leaders and workers would defeat the Pakistan Peoples Party in the upcoming general elec­tions for not only destroying Sindh’s urban centres but also the rural parts of the province. Talking to the party’s Hyderabad chapter office-bearers here, Waseem alleged that the PPP stuck to power for 15 years in Sindh not because of the popular support but thanks to the backing of the feudal political system.

