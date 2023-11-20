Monday, November 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Omar Cheema remanded in new criminal case

PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Omar Cheema remanded in new criminal case
Web Desk
11:16 PM | November 20, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Yasmin Rashid and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, already held in multiple cases tied to May 9 events, faced a fresh arrest linked to an attack on ex-PM Shehbaz Sharif's Model Town residence.

They appeared before a court in Lahore, where they were remanded to jail for 14 days.

In court today, fresh charges against Yasmin and Cheema were detailed in a supplementary statement by the police. Allegedly, on May 9, a group including PTI leaders attempted to breach the gates of the PM House, instigating around 800-900 supporters armed with clubs and stones, threatening staff and attempting to start a fire.

The charges listed include obstruction of public servants, creating public nuisance, intimidation, mischief by fire, rioting, theft, and even terrorism charges. Despite a request for a 30-day remand to gather evidence, the court granted a 14-day judicial remand, rejecting the police's request due to a lack of evidence linking the accused to weapons or likely possession.

Sewage-grown vegetables destroyed

PTI chairman's arrest triggered widespread violence, leading to a crackdown on his party by the state. Shehbaz Sharif, who was premier at the time, had his residence designated as the Prime Minister’s House.

Recently, Punjab police intensified action against PTI workers and activists, making numerous arrests across the country, based on a list of 884 individuals marked as targets, most identified as the 'B team' of PTI's leadership.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1700464738.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023