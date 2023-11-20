Monday, November 20, 2023
PTI’s two ex-ministers join IPP

APP
November 20, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Ali Nawaz Awan yesterday parted ways with his party and announced joining Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). According to party sources, Ali Nawaz met IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Aleem Khan in Lahore and announced joining their party. Aoun Chaudhry and other IPP leaders were also present on the occasion. Jahangir Tareen and Abdul Aleem welcomed Ali Nawaz in the party folds. Separately, former provincial minister Sardar Asif Nakai also announced quitting the PTI and joining the IPP in a meeting with Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan.

