Punjab CM visits Bagh-e-Jinnah, seeks its upgradation

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Sunday and reviewed overall conditions at the park. Bagh-e- Jinnah would have facilities and environment of international standards, he said and sought a plan from the departments concerned in this regard. The CM inspected the surroundings of Baba Turt Murad Shah’s Mazar, located in Bagh-e-Jinnah and witnessed various sections of the park. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his displeasure over seeing filth, untidiness and ordered abolition of unnecessary offices in Bagh-e-Jinnah. He directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) director general (DG) to submit an upgradation plan about Bagh-e-Jinnah at the earliest. The CM ordered for upgrading Bagh-e-Jinnah on the pattern of the Gardens of London. Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, secretaries of Wildlife, C&W, DG Wildlife, DG PHA and officials concerned were also present.