Rangers, police arrest six suspects from Lyari

KARACHI - Sindh Rangers and Police in a joint operation arrested six suspected criminals from Lyari on Sunday. Sindh police and rangers conducted a joint operation in Lyari’s Phool Patti Lane and apprehended as many as six suspects who were allegedly involved in var­ious criminal activities. During the operation, the law enforc­ers also recovered two pistols, a car, cash, and 4.6kg of hash­ish from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Earlier, the Law enforc­ers arrested three suspected criminals during a search and combing operation in Orangi Town area. According to the Rangers spokesperson, Kara­chi police and Rangers arrest­ed three suspected criminals allegedly involved in various criminal activities, including robbery, snatching, and mo­bile phone tampering during a search and combing opera­tion in Orangi Town area. The detained individuals were identified as Muhammad Ayaz, Abdul Saboor alias Sabura, and Ehtesham alias Ahsan.

During the operation, the law enforcers successfully re­covered stolen mobile phones and motorbikes from the pos­session of the accused crimi­nals. The spokesman claims that the arrested individual Ayaz along with his accom­plice reportedly snatched a mobile phone in Orangi Town on July 25, 2023 and subse­quently sold the snatched mobile phone to Abdul Sab­oor alias Sabura.