Repatriation of foreigners to their homeland continues in KP

Peshawar - Repatriation of the illegally staying foreigners from different parts of the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), continues, the home and tribal affairs department KP officials said here on Sunday.

On Saturday, 472 more foreign families were sent to Afghanistan, including 901 men, 541 women and 925 children, the official said. According to the data of KP Home Department, 2,21441 people have gone to Afghanistan via Torkham Border Likewise, 3289 foreigners have been sent back home from Angor Ada, the official of the Home Department said here while another 419 foreign nationals have been transferred to their homeland from the Khar Lachi border.

Since September 17, a total of 2,25,149 people have gone to their homeland, the official informed.

Similarly, 592 illegal foreigners were also deported through the Torkham Border, a total of 3,855 illegally residing Afghans have been repatriated so far, said the official.

As many as 3009 illegal Afghans were repatriated from KP.

Meanwhile, a series of grand operations against foreigners residing illegally in Peshawar are ongoing, SSP Operations Kashif Abbasi during his visits to different camps in the Nasir Bagh area told media men.

SP Security and Additional Deputy Commissioner Imran Khan were also present on the occasion of the visit.

SSP Operations checked the security arrangements in the camp as well as other arrangements and facilities during his visit.

In the camp established on Nasir Bagh Road, the documents of the illegal residents will be completed and they will be sent to their homeland, SSP operations said.

In the first phase, illegally staying foreigners are being sent back to their homeland, and in the second phase, the action plan will be decided after the policy, SSP operations added.

He said all steps have been taken to ensure due facilities to those inside the camps.

Police arrest 24 illegal Afghans

The Peshawar Police made more arrests in the operation against foreigners living in urban and suburban areas and as many as 24 illegal Afghans were arrested, police said.

According to detail, the police said that four Afghans were caught within the limits of Bhan Mari Police Station while 13 families voluntarily left the area and Yeka Tut Police detained three people while one illegal family was identified.

Likewise, 17 people were transferred to Peshawar transit point from Kabli Police Station, police said.