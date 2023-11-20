Rescue 1122 conducts awareness walk, seminar on road safety

MULTAN - Rescue 1122 conducted an awareness walk and seminar on “World Day of Remem­brance for Road Traffic Vic­tims” in order to sensitize citizens about precautionary measures to reduce road in­cidents here on Sunday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Kal­eemullah led the awareness walk. While addressing the seminar, Dr. Kaleemullah said that as per the World Health Organization report, in view of the current data of road traffic accidents in Pakistan, every house in Pakistan will be affected by road traffic accidents in next few years which is a matter of concern. He maintained that the ratio of road traffic accidents in the developed countries of the world was five percent while it was alarming in our country. He said that most of the road traffic accidents in Pakistan were occurring due to motorcyclists and carelessness in which young people are the most affected causing irreparable damage to the family and society.

The official said that they were running an awareness campaign under the ‘Com­munity Safety Program’ which is helpful to create awareness among the people and added that it was the re­sponsibility of all of us to fol­low traffic rules and aware the students in schools, and colleges about the implemen­tation of road traffic rules and safety measures. He ap­pealed to the public to follow safety measures including wearing of helmet while rid­ing a motorcycle, and not to break immediately in case a car suddenly comes in front. Avoid using mobile phone/smoking while driving and don’t drive if feeling sleepy and others, he concluded.