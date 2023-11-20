Rs478.5m fine imposed on 3,943 power pilferers

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3,943 power pilferers during the last 72 days and imposed over Rs 478.5 million for stealing elec­tricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive. Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that over 10.3 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs. 2,970 million was also recovered from defaulters. He said that 3,722 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 3,227 pilferers. He said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1266 points in Faisalabad district and im­posed a fine of Rs.151.8 mil­lion on them under the head of 3285,000 million detection units. In Jhang district, the FES­CO teams caught 433 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.59.9 million under 1455,000 detection units.

Similarly, 423 cases of elec­tricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the com­pany handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.52.3 million under 1024,000 de­tection units. He further said that 422 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot dis­trict and they were imposed a fine of Rs.59.6 million under 1300,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 128 con­sumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.19.2 million for 397,000 de­tection units. The FESCO teams also caught 494 power pilfer­ers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.49 million for 1077,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 427 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.45.5 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 978,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 311 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company im­posed a fine of Rs.36 million for 710,000 detection units, spokesman added.

15 FERTILISER DEALERS ARRESTED FOR PROFITEERING

An Agriculture Department team nabbed 15 fertiliser dealers for profiteering. Ag­riculture Extension Director Chaudhary Abdul Hameed said here on Sunday that agricul­ture teams checked 71 fertil­iser outlets and found 15 deal­ers involved in selling DAP and urea fertilizer at high rates. The dealers were handed over to police, he added.

ONE DIES, TWO INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A motorcyclist died and two others were injured in a road accident in the area of Millat Town police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two speeding mo­torcycles collided with each other near Faisal Garden on Sheikhupura Road.

As a result, Tayyab Sardar, 60, of Chak No.203-RB Mannan­wala, was seriously injured and died on the spot whereas Res­cue 1122 shifted Jaffar, 48, and Usman, 22, of Bhaiwala Chak Jhumra Road, to Allied Hospital after providing first aid. The area police took the body into custody while an investigation is ongoing, he added.