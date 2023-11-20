Sanam Javed writes police from Jail to return her iPhone

LAHORE - Imprisoned social media activist Sanam Javed Khan has penned a letter to Punjab Police officers from her jail cell, appealing for the return of her iPhone 13 Pro Max, which was stolen eight months ago.

In her letter, she expresses her frustration over the authorities’ ability to recover a baton within a month and a petrol bomb after eight months but failing to locate her stolen phone despite having its IMEI number. She questions whether she should provide the IMEI number to the police herself.

Her letter comes amidst ongoing legal proceedings against her stemming from the events of May 9. During a previous hearing, the prosecutor accused Khan and other activists of throwing petrol bombs at police personnel outside Zaman Park, torturing a DIG in Zaman Park, burning police vehicles, and inciting violence against the police. The court granted a threeday physical remand to Khan based on these accusations. Upon completion of the remand period, she was sent to jail on a fourteen-day judicial remand.