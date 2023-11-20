Monday, November 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sarah Ferguson ‘thrilled’ to host Holly Willoughby’s show

News Desk
November 20, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

LONDON  -  Sarah Ferguson will be joining Alison Hammond and Dermot O’ Leary This Morning for the special show today (Monday). Following the exit of Holly Willoughby from the ITV show, the daytime show is set to welcome the Duchess of York as its latest guest presenter for the first time, via Daily Mail. “I have appeared on This Morning before, but this time I am coming back in a very different role,” the ex-wife of Prince Andrew said. “I love live TV and am an enormous fan of the show, and the whole team is always lovely to deal with.” She continued, “I’m looking forward to being there for the whole morning, and thrilled to be guest editing the show which will mean getting to explore some topics that I’m passionate about.” Previously, reports surfaced that Ferguson, also known as Fergie, was in discussions for a job with ITV which will feature the former royal in a guest slot on This Morning.

Textile units underperform as workers lack training

A TV source revealed to The Mirror that Fergie was a “real hit with the ITV bosses on Loose Women.” “Everyone thought she was a natural. There is an open invitation for her to return to Loose Women and there is also talk of her doing a guest slot on This Morning or a mini-series for them,” the insider shared. “She has done quite a lot of TV work before - at one point she stood in for Larry King in the US.”

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1700379501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023