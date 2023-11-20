Monday, November 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SCF to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Maholiat’ at Mehran Art Council

Agencies
November 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -  The Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) is gear­ing up for an environmental celebration called “Jashan-e-Maholiat” on Monday, No­vember 20, 2023 at Mehran Art Council Hyderabad. Javed Hussain. the Execu­tive Director Sindh Com­munity Foundation shared with APP that the main focus of the program was to involve young leaders in important topics including waste management, clean and green environments, segregation, human health, urban climate adaptation and highlighting art and design for environmental sustainability in Pakistan. The event will be attended by young artists, environ­mentalists, lawyers, repre­sentatives of the Ministry of Climate Change, various civil society organizations and students of the two major universities of Sindh, he described. According to him, the young artists will be part of the program and exhibit their paintings on waste management, clean and green environments, segregation, human health and urban climate adapta­tion best practices through art and design competition.

Sewage-grown vegetables destroyed

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1700460004.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023