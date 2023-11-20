SCF to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Maholiat’ at Mehran Art Council

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) is gear­ing up for an environmental celebration called “Jashan-e-Maholiat” on Monday, No­vember 20, 2023 at Mehran Art Council Hyderabad. Javed Hussain. the Execu­tive Director Sindh Com­munity Foundation shared with APP that the main focus of the program was to involve young leaders in important topics including waste management, clean and green environments, segregation, human health, urban climate adaptation and highlighting art and design for environmental sustainability in Pakistan. The event will be attended by young artists, environ­mentalists, lawyers, repre­sentatives of the Ministry of Climate Change, various civil society organizations and students of the two major universities of Sindh, he described. According to him, the young artists will be part of the program and exhibit their paintings on waste management, clean and green environments, segregation, human health and urban climate adapta­tion best practices through art and design competition.