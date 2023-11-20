Sewage-grown vegetables destroyed

SARGODHA - The Pun­jab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday destroyed veg­etables grown with waste water spread over a 20 kanal area of land in Bha­kar district. According to a press release, a PFA team equipped with a tractor in­spected vegetables grown in the Lal Darwaesh area of Bhakar and destroyed the cabbage crop, which was be­ing irrigated with sewage. A spokesman for the Punjab Food Authority said that there was a ban on the culti­vation of sewage-grown veg­etables and strict action was being taken against farmers on the violation.