Shehbaz felicitates Sister Zeph for winning Global Teacher Award

LAHORE - Sister Zeph met former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday, who congratulated her over winning the 2023 Global Teacher Award. Shehbaz told Sister Zeph that she had brought good name to Pakistan, and the whole nation was proud of a daughter like her. He said Pakistan could not be developed without equipping the youth with education and skills. The former prime minister had invited Sister Zeph to pay tribute to her over her outstanding achievement. Issues regarding out-of-school children, promotion of education and improvement of the teaching sector were discussed in the meeting. Sister Zeph appreciated Shehbaz Sharif’s services for education and development, and said he rendered valuable services for promotion of education through Punjab Endowment Fund, Daanish Schools, educational scholarships, e-books, IT and laptop schemes.