Sino-Pak workshop on major livestock disease control held

Islamabad - Pakistan and China acknowledged the untapped potential for agricultural cooperation, this was noted at a workshop on major livestock disease control held in Faisalabad.

The workshop was the part of third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Sunday.

During the workshop, Pakistan and China acknowledged the untapped potential for agricultural cooperation within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Both sides agreed to enhance collaboration in areas including “crop cultivation, animal and plant disease prevention, agricultural mechanization, technology exchange, and trade in agricultural products.”

According to the report, as a manifestation of their recent commitment, the Department of Pathology at the Faculty of Veterinary Science, University of Faisalabad, and China Agriculture University in Beijing had jointly organised the Workshop on Control of Major Livestock Diseases”.

Pakistani and Chinese experts shared their views on the control of major diseases in animals in Pakistan.

The inaugural session of the seminar was chaired by Prof Dr Farzana Rizvi, Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Science.

In her opening remarks, she highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the livestock industry, underscoring the importance of sharing expertise and fostering cooperative strategies for disease management.

Prof Dr Cheng He from China Agriculture University shared his expertise on preventive veterinary medicine and innovative measures for major animal disease control.

Dr Cheng He, who has contributed to zoonotic infection originating from animal industry and human health, shared his experiences with the participants and highlighted Sino-Pakistan cooperation in animal sciences.

The ten-member Chinese experts shared their experiences with Pakistani counterparts regarding major diseases in animals. They highlighted key areas for Sino- Pak cooperation in the livestock sector.

Dr Sajjad Hussain, Director of General Research, Livestock Department Punjab highlighted key areas of cooperation between China and Pakistan, informed the participants about the prevalence of the Congo virus in animals, and detailed the initiatives undertaken by the government of Punjab to address this issue.