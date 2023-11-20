SJC disposes of complaint against Justice Sardar Tariq Masood

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Monday disposed of a complaint filed against top court’s Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

Sources said the council in its meeting led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa reviewed the complained filed by Amna Malik against Mr Masood for not filing tax returns. The SJUC unanimously announced the decision to dispose of the complaint.

The council is yet to take a decision on complaints filed by against SC’s Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

Meanwhile, Justice Naqvi has challenged Supreme Judicial Council's proceedings against him in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Mazahar Naqvi has requested the apex court to stop the SJC from taking any action against him by terminating its proceedings. He further pleaded that Council's notice issued to him should be declared illegal.

Mian Dawood, a Lahore based lawyer, on February 23 had filed a complaint against Justice Naqvi for allegedly violating the code of conduct for judges of the Supreme Court issued under Clause (8) of Article 209 of the Constitution and accused the judge of “misconduct” and “amassing illegitimate assets”.