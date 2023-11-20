Space traveller Namira Salim urges govt to introduce STEM system

LAHORE - Pakistan’s first female space traveller Namira Salim has urged the government to introduce a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education system in the country. Namira said that the system should be introduced especially for schoolgirls so that they can be a part of the international community in various fields in future. Namira said she was proud to be the first Pakistani female space traveller and her adventurous journey will not stop here and she will be eyeing bigger goals now. Namira was also the first Pakistani woman who erected the national flag at both the North Pole and South Pole. She said she waited for 17 years to go to space and all this time her hopes were high and she was determined to achieve her goal. Talking about her space travel, she said when you go out in orbit and see the blue, brown and white world, you forget what you are, and it seems so beautiful that can’t be explained in words. She said she witnessed both the sunrise and sunset from the orbit while she saw a half-moon from there. Before her journey to space. Talking about her passion, she said she has started making minisatellites with the collaboration of two universities in the USA and Kenya. The important thing about this project will be that students will make mini-satellites, which will be sent to orbit and voices messages of world leaders, important personalities and religious scholars will be broadcast in space to give the message of love for humanity.