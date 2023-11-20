Tahir Ashrafi stresses Afghan cooperation in effort to restore order

ISLAMABAD - Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Islamic Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said Pakistan not only prioritizes peace in Afghanistan but also places equal importance on maintaining peace within its own borders.

He, in an exclusive talk with APP, highlighted the objective behind the removal of illegal Afghans to restore order to the homeland, expecting that registered Afghan refugees and the Afghan government would collaborate with the Pakistani government in this effort. Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council mentioned that in a meeting with the Army Chief, the religious scholars of all schools of thought emphasized the importance of complete cooperation on matters concerning Pakistan. They explicitly declared any armed struggle by groups other than state institutions as forbidden, reassuring the state of their unwavering support, he added.

He said Pakistan was actively engaging with friendly nations, including Saudi Arabia, to effectively manage the situation in Gaza adding that Pakistan had not only doubled its aid to Palestine but was also open to considering additional increases to provide further support. Ashrafi emphatically refuted the propaganda, clarifying that there was not placement of security glass between both the Army Chief and the scholars.