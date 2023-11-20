Talks with airlines underway to reduce air tickets for Hujjaj: Minister

KARACHI - Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has said that the ministry is holding talks with airline companies to re­duce price of air tickets for Hajj pilgrims. This was stated by him while addressing a programme organized by the Karachi Busi­ness Forum in Karachi on Sunday. Aneeq Ahmed said that this year around 90 thousand Hajjaj will perform Hajj and they all would be provided SIMs with internet package free of cost. He said that Hajj had been digitized with the launch of an application. Aneeq Ahmed said that the government would provide female Hajjaj with abbaya having a Pakistani flag on the backside of their head.