Toronto police arrest man in several hate-motivated attacks on Muslims

Toronto - Chandler Marshall, a Canadian man, has been arrested by police in Toronto after being charged with several counts in connection with hate-motivated crimes that occurred outside a Toronto mosque and two other areas.

In a statement released on Saturday night, Toronto Police said that at approximately 6:40am, officers were called to the Toronto Islamic Centre (TIC), located close to the intersection of Yonge Street and Davenport Road.

TIC issued a statement which was shared by the National Council for Canadian Muslims (NCCM) on X, formerly known as Twitter, with details of the Marshall’s attack where he vandalised the centre and yelled Islamophobic slurs and threats at congregants.

“This is not the first time TIC has faced Islamophobia. We previously received threats that someone was coming to commit another Christchurch attack at our centre,” the TIC statement said in part.

“We want to be clear: We will not be intimidated. While our first priority is to ensure the ongoing safety of worshippers, we need to see long-term change to fight all forms of hate.”

Worshippers were asked by the TIC message to participate in prayers and to oppose antisemitism, Islamophobia, and hatred. The NCCM revealed that footage of the incident was also submitted to the Toronto police.

Toronto police also revealed that the 28-year-old suspect was also charged in connection with two incidents on Wednesday morning with the first incident occurring before 4:30am when a victim, driving a taxi, asked Marshall if he needed a ride. Marshall asked if he was Muslim before spraying his face with an unknown substance.

The second incident occurred three and a half hours later when a woman wearing a hijab was approached by Marshall, who made derogatory statements before spraying her face with an unknown substance.

The victim was treated for minor physical injuries, according to City News.

Additionally, Marshall is scheduled to appear in a Toronto bail court Monday morning, after being charged with “four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of mischief, two counts of administering a noxious substance, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of weapons dangerous, and uttering threats.”