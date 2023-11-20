Monday, November 20, 2023
Two burnt alive as truck catches fire in Tharparkar

Agencies
November 20, 2023
THARPARKAR   -   Two individuals were reportedly burnt to death after a truck over­turned and caught fire on Diplo Nokot Road near Sindh’s Tharparkar vil­lage on Sunday. Accord­ing to the details, a loader truck of a private contrac­tor company – working in Thar – was transporting the roller which was over­turned while taking a turn on Diplo Nokot Road near Sindh’s Tharparkar vil­lage. The two individuals – identified as Rajab and Shakeel Pathan, residents of Hyderabad – who were in the truck also caught fire and died on the spot as the local residence failed to extinguish the fire. Sources within the company stated that the roller was trans­ported from one site to another site during which the accident occurred. Ac­cording to the local Sta­tion House Officer (SHO), initially, it was suspected that three persons were trapped in the vehicle as the bodies were complete­ly burned while the com­pany confirmed that there were only two persons in the vehicle.

