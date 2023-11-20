Monday, November 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in separate incidents in Lahore

Agencies
November 20, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Two including a youth were killed in separate incidents in different areas of the provincial capital on Sunday. Police said that unidentified motorcyclists gunned down 22-year-old Farhan near sewerage nullah in 60 Feet Road area of Shera Kot and sped the scene. A 45-year-old person whose identity could not be ascertained was crushed to death by an over speeding dumper at Ring Road in Shad Bagh area. The bodies were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1700464738.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023