Two killed in separate incidents in Lahore

LAHORE - Two including a youth were killed in separate incidents in different areas of the provincial capital on Sunday. Police said that unidentified motorcyclists gunned down 22-year-old Farhan near sewerage nullah in 60 Feet Road area of Shera Kot and sped the scene. A 45-year-old person whose identity could not be ascertained was crushed to death by an over speeding dumper at Ring Road in Shad Bagh area. The bodies were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.