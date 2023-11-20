Two marriage halls sealed, over Rs 3m fine imposed over violation

DG KHAN - The raids were underway on Sunday against violations of mar­riage act and one dish. The authorities sealed two mar­riage halls, registered two cases and imposed a fine of over Rs 3.1 million on halls owners across the division. On the directions of care­taker chief minister Punjab, the operation has been ac­celerated for the implemen­tation of marriage act and the teams have inspected 1354 marriage halls during crackdown continued from November 4 in DG Khan divi­sion. Commissioner DG Khan division, Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir directed the deputy commissioners to get imple­mented the marriage act in their respective districts and took action without any dis­crimination. He also asked the citizens to follow the one dish in marriage ceremonies and adopt austerity.