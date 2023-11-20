Monday, November 20, 2023
UNRWA official says ‘started receiving half of fuel needed in Gaza'

Anadolu
9:05 AM | November 20, 2023
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA on Sunday said it has begun receiving half of the fuel it needs to run its daily operations in the Gaza Strip, which will allow it to operate at a minimum level.

Spokesperson Adnan Abu Hasna said in a statement that Gaza continues to face a humanitarian crisis due to Israeli attacks on the territory since Oct. 7.

“Finally, the agency has been allowed to obtain 60,000 liters of fuel daily. This quantity represents half of our needs to meet the minimum requirements of our operations,” he said.

"These quantities will be distributed to water desalination stations, to generate power for hospitals, bakeries, and to handle sewage water, as well as the collection of solid waste,” the spokesperson added.

He said “many streets in the Gaza Strip are flooded with sewage water due to insufficient fuel to pump the water, and residents will only receive two-thirds of their drinking water needs.”

About 70% of solid waste in the enclave will not be collected "due to the lack of the necessary fuel to carry out our tasks,” he said.

Israel has killed more than 12,000 Palestinians in its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the surprise offensive by Hamas last month, besides flattening thousands of buildings and implementing a full blockade.

