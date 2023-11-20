Wednesday, November 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Wearing facebmask mandatory for a week: Punjab govt

Step has been taken keeping in view increasing smog impact on public health

Wearing facebmask mandatory for a week: Punjab govt
Our Staff Reporter
November 20, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  In view of the dangerous situation of smog, the Punjab government has declared it mandatory to wear face masks for a week in the province.

A formal notification was also issued by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department secretary on Sunday on the direction of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. 

According to the notification, the step has been taken keeping in view the increasing smog impact on public health. It added, “Hence, it is necessary to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of airborne diseases. All citizens will wear masks during all kinds of outdoor activities.”

It will be implemented across Lahore division, including Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Kasur districts; and Gujranwala division, including Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, and Mandi Bahauddin districts. These areas, according to the notification, have the highest deteriorating air quality index. 

Murders, not accidents?

The wearing of masks has been made mandatory for a week – from November 20 to 26. For months now, the above-mentioned cities of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have been reeling under toxic and hazardous levels of air quality due to the onset of smog, for the ‘fifth season’, as it is called, towards the end of the year.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1700618365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023