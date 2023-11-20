Zardari sees fair elections in Feb

KARACHI - Former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Sunday that the country has been moving towards transparent elections.

Talking to media here, Zardari said that his People’s Party Party (PPP) is fully prepared for the upcoming general elections. It is to be mentioned here that the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced that the elections will be held in the country on February 08 next year.

Zardari reposed his ‘full confidence’ on the ECP to conduct a transparent election. Asif Zardari, who has been co-chairman of the PPP, claimed that the PPP is the only political party of the country with ability to contest elections in any environment. He hoped that the PPP will emerge as the majority party in elections. He opined that a conducive atmosphere prevails in the country and stressed for holding elections at the fixed time. The other day, the envoys of the UK and the United States called on leaders of various political parties, including the PPP and PML-N, to seek their input about the prospects for polls and their concerns about electioneering. UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott met PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi, days after a similar meeting with Nawaz Sharif in Lahore. US Ambassador Donald Blome also held a meeting with PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gilani in Multan. He also met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen in Lahore.