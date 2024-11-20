Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

12 security personnel martyred in Bannu checkpost attack

12 security personnel martyred in Bannu checkpost attack
Web Desk
3:46 PM | November 20, 2024
National

Twelve security personnel embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on a checkpost in the Malikhel area of Bannu, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Wednesday.

The ISPR stated that the troops valiantly defended the post against the attackers, killing six terrorists during the exchange of fire. The incident unfolded when terrorists attempted to storm the checkpost. Unable to breach the defense, they detonated an explosive-laden vehicle against the outer wall of the post.

The suicide blast caused a portion of the wall to collapse, damaging nearby infrastructure. Despite the explosion, security forces successfully thwarted the attempted intrusion.

Following the attack, a sanitisation operation was launched in the area to eliminate any remaining threats. The ISPR affirmed that those responsible for the heinous act would be brought to justice.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies remain resolute in their commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the nation, the ISPR added.

572 graduates conferred degrees at COMSATS University Attock Campus convocation

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024