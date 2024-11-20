12 security personnel martyred in Bannu checkpost attack

Twelve security personnel embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on a checkpost in the Malikhel area of Bannu, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Wednesday.

The ISPR stated that the troops valiantly defended the post against the attackers, killing six terrorists during the exchange of fire. The incident unfolded when terrorists attempted to storm the checkpost. Unable to breach the defense, they detonated an explosive-laden vehicle against the outer wall of the post.

The suicide blast caused a portion of the wall to collapse, damaging nearby infrastructure. Despite the explosion, security forces successfully thwarted the attempted intrusion.

Following the attack, a sanitisation operation was launched in the area to eliminate any remaining threats. The ISPR affirmed that those responsible for the heinous act would be brought to justice.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies remain resolute in their commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the nation, the ISPR added.