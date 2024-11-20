195 health facilities to be solarised in KP

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has announced plans to solarize 195 health facilities across four districts under the Human Capital Investment Project (HCIP) to strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

The decision was disclosed during a briefing to Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health Ihtisham Ali by Project Director Dr Ikram Ullah. Ihtisham Ali directed the team to expedite the project’s implementation, emphasizing its pivotal role in enhancing the healthcare system and improving health outcomes for the people of the province.

Dr Ikram Ullah stated that the project, originally focused on Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, and Haripur, has expanded to 16 districts, prioritizing the restoration and revitalization of flood-affected healthcare facilities. Conceived three and a half years ago, the $85 million project includes 42% grant funding and 58% loan financing, with $12 million already utilized.

The project targets the upgrade of 195 health facilities, comprising 151 Basic Health Units (BHUs), 25 Rural Health Centers (RHCs), 13 Category-D hospitals, and 6 Category-C hospitals.

A referral mechanism has been developed with a focus on maternal and child health, leading to the vaccination of 14,000 defaulter children across four districts.

Budget allocations include $63 million for improving basic health services, $3 million for capacity building and addressing staff shortages, $7.037 million for governance and management enhancements, and $10 million for restoring 158 flood-damaged health facilities.