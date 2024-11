LAHORE - Bahria Club, Usman Club, Aram Bagh Club and Civil Tigers have advanced to the semifinals of 9th Essa Lab Trophy Boys Basketball Tournament at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi. The final will be played on Nov 20. In the last league match, Usman Club defeated QRS Club 58-25 and Beaconhouse College Gulshan-e-Iqbal edged QRS Club 22-18. At the conclusion of Tuesday’s matches, ADC Asim Abbasi was introduced to the players by Ghulam M Khan and Tariq Hussain.