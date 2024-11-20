ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur in a vandalism case.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill issued the warrants in response to an application from the police, who stated that Gandapur had failed to appear for the investigation of the case. The investigation officer stated that the accused had not cooperated with the investigation despite being summoned. He requested the court to issue arrest warrants.

The case, registered at Manawan Police Station under FIR number 4499/24, relates to incidents of vandalism on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. The police have accused Ali Amin Gandapur of breaking the windows of vehicles while traveling to a public gathering in Kahna in September 2024.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar until December 7 in three cases related to the May 9 riots. ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications of the former minister. During the proceedings, Asad Umar did not appear upon the expiry of his interim bail. However, his counsel submitted an application requesting the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day. He stated that Asad Umar was in Islamabad to attend hearings for cases registered against him.

Subsequently, the court allowed the application and extended Asad Umar’s interim bail until December 7. Asad Umar had approached the court for bail in cases involving the attack on Jinnah House, the attack on Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman Police Station.

ATC extends interim bails of Zartaj Gul, Umar Ayub

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bails of PTI leaders till December 5, in a case registered by Sangjani Police Station regarding protest and vandalizing the public property.

The PTI leaders including Zartaj Gul Wazir, Umar Ayub and Faisal Amin were nominated by the police in terrorism case.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkernain heard the case wherein Zartaj Gul appeared before court along with her legal team. The court also granted one-time exemption from attendance to Umar Ayub on his lawyer’s request.

The court said that the bail petitions of Faisal Amin and Umar Ayub were also in the row, lets fix the case for hearing on December 5.

Sardar Masrooq Advocate said that two co-accused having similar role in the crime have already been granted bails. The court extended the bails and adjourned hearing till December 5.