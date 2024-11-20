Azma Bokhari predicts a flop PTI show on Nov 24

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information Azma Zahid Bokhari on Tuesday predicted a flop PTI show on November 24, saying that most of their party leaders from Punjab would volunteer for arrest ahead of the planned activity. Addressing a press conference here, Azma Bokhari said that Bushra Bibi should know that whether it was the May 25 Long March or the protests against the Army Chief’s appointment, Imran Khan could not gather half a million people even with the support of political cousins.

“How would she manage to do it now?”Azma asked. She added that even if Gandapur manages to reach Islamabad this time, he will have to cross 24 districts to return to Peshawar. The information minister believed that no serious situation would arise in Punjab as many people from their side would voluntarily surrender themselves for arrest. “In Punjab, it would be a significant event if even their prominent MNAs and MPAs came out, let alone the public”, she remarked. Azma stated that Usman Dar had fled to London, leaving his mother alone. “If PTI has plans A, B, and C, the state has a full set of plans from A to Z”, she warned.

She questioned whether Bushra and Gandapur would take their children out on the streets. “They should bring their children, Qasim, and Suleman along with them in their container. Barrister Gohar and Salman Akram Raja should also bring their children to the protest”, she said. She further stated that the PTI leaders were talking about giving a surprise on November 24 but their real plan is to gather the dead bodies. “The disruptive party plans to instigate bloodshed and terrorism on Nov 24.

Those calling for a “missed call” on November 24 are not being taken seriously by the people of Punjab. These people are pushing the children of KPK into the fire. We want the children of KP to receive free education, bikes, free medicines, and laptops. The disruptive group will bring government employees to participate in the protest on November 24”, she said. Azma Bokhari said that PTI’s call for a protest on November 24 was merely aimed to collect funds. “We all know why Ali Amin Gandapur went to Adiala Jail, whom he received messages from, and whom he was instructed to follow”, she said. Talking about the alleged political role of Bushra Bibi, the information minister said that a veiled and non-political woman has been controlling the Prime Minister through a remote in the past. She said there was evidence that a non-political woman is giving targets, and then they innocently claim they have no involvement in politics. Azma Bokhari expressed regret that Punjab’s MPAs were not even allowed to speak in a meeting of the PTI as anyone who tried to speak was removed from the room.

She stated that political opponents criticize Maryam Nawaz, claiming she is a junior politician, but Maryam entered politics through a political struggle, while Bushra Bibi entered through amulets and spiritual guides. She was the one who coined the phrase “Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq” to use against military leadership. She remarked that KPK is facing not only financial problems but also security issues. Four people were shot in Bannu, and seven personnel were arrested with weapons in KPK. In this troubling situation, KPK’s Chief Minister is chanting slogans of Jihad, using all state resources to declare war. These resources, which should be spent on the public, are instead being used to benefit Bushra Bibi.