Beyoncé’s mom breaks silence on ‘fake’ rumours

HOUSTON - Beyoncé had landed under speculations for receiving a huge sum of money to publicly endorse a candidate at Houston rally. Queen Bey, 43, did not address the rumours but her mom Tina Knowles has stood up to defend her. The 70-year-old matriarch cleared up her daughter’s name on Instagram as she shut down the rumour that the Renaissance hitmaker was paid $10 million to appear at Kamala Harris’ Houston rally in October. “So this has been flagged on Instagram as fake news and taken down. It’s called False Information,” Knowles wrote, with a screenshot of a blurred-out post previously shared on Candace Owens’ podcast account. “Sadly other platforms with a lack of integrity still have it up,” she added. “The lie is that Beyonce was paid 10 million dollars to speak at a rally in Houston for Vice President Kamala Harris.” She continued, “When In Fact : Beyonce did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harrris’s [sic] Rally in Houston.” Knowles claimed that rather than receiving millions, the 32-time-Grammy winner took care of the entire travelling expenses for her team, herself. This comes after the Texas Hold Em songstress made history by becoming the most Grammy-nominated singer in the history of the award show.