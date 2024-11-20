Bilal Baloch wins DHA Karachi Arshad Nadeem Zindabad Gold Cup Cycling Race

LAHORE - Bilal Baloch won the DHA Karachi Arshad Nadeem Zindabad Gold Cup Cycling Race, organised by the Pakistan Defence Officers Housing Society Karachi, Sindh Olympic Association, Sindh Cycling Association Hub, and Pakistan Adventure Sports. The race, held under the supervision of Sindh Cycling Association Secretary General Kaleem Awan, saw Muhammad Ali Baloch finish second and Irfan Baloch secure third place.The 40-km-long cycling race was inaugurated by Karachi Commissioner’s Director of Sports, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, who flagged off the participants at Nishan-e-Pakistan, Seaview. The cyclists passed through Clock Tower, Ammar Tower, and completed two designated loops at Do Darya before concluding the race back at Clock Tower. Over 80 cyclists from across Sindh participated in the event. Special arrangements were made for the safety of the participants by the DG Rangers Sindh, Karachi Police Chief, DIG Traffic Karachi, and the DHA Security Squad. Additionally, Abdul Sattar Edhi Trust and DHA Ambulance Service provided their support throughout the race. At the conclusion of the event, chief guest Rotary Club President Sadaf Jan distributed grand cash prizes, golden trophies, certificates, and shields to the top performers, while all other participants also received cash prizes.