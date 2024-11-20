Bilawal for safeguarding, fostering holistic development of children

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday underscored the critical importance of safeguarding, empowering, and fostering the holistic development of children.

He said that children embody the aspirations for a brighter future, and their well-being must remain a national priority. In a statement on the occasion of Universal Children’s Day, the PPP Chairman said: “I wish all the little angels a joyous International Children’s Day. You are the heart and soul of our future.” Reaffirming the PPP’s unwavering commitment, he emphasised ensuring access to quality education, healthcare, and opportunities for growth for every child, regardless of their socio-economic background. “Children are our greatest asset, and investing in their potential is the most impactful contribution to our nation’s progress,” he added.

He paid tribute to the leadership of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, whose constitutional reforms prioritized children’s welfare, and Benazir Bhutto, who championed child-focused initiatives.

He specifically highlighted her bold step in launching Pakistan’s first anti-polio campaign despite resistance, demonstrating her resolute dedication to the health and future of children.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also lauded the legislative advancements made by the Sindh government under PPP’s leadership. These include the Sindh Child Protection Authority Act, 2011, The Sindh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2013, The Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013, The Protection of Breast-feeding Rules, 2009, and The Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breast-feeding and Child Nutrition Act, 2013. He called for the rigorous implementation of these laws to ensure their full benefit to children. Additionally, he praised the success of Sindh’s Accelerated Action Plan for Reduction in Stunting and Malnutrition (AAP), which has significantly addressed malnutrition among children.