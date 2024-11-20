CII chairman clarifies stance on VPNs, calls for responsible use of technology

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Allama Raghib Naeemi has clarified that his recent remarks about Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) contained a typographical error, asserting that VPNs are neither "un-Islamic" nor "illegitimate" by nature.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Naeemi stated that the permissibility of VPNs depends on their usage. “A VPN, in itself, is not prohibited or un-Islamic. Its application depends on whether it is employed for legitimate or illegitimate purposes,” he explained.

Naeemi emphasized the importance of using social media and technology in line with Islamic teachings to promote morality, education, and lawful trade while refraining from spreading falsehoods, immorality, sectarianism, or extremist content.

He urged the government to regulate VPN usage effectively, ensuring it is not used to access or spread blasphemous or harmful material. Naeemi also recommended prioritizing registered VPNs while discouraging the use of unregistered ones.

Highlighting the significance of modern technology, Naeemi cautioned against blanket bans and called for proactive measures to address misuse while facilitating lawful online activities. He stressed the importance of regulatory oversight, citing Article 19 of the Constitution, which ensures freedom of speech within the bounds of public decency, security, and morality.

The also announced plans to collaborate with experts for in-depth research on the religious implications of modern technologies. He attributed recent misunderstandings about VPNs to a typographical error in a previous statement, clarifying that the Council has never deemed VPNs forbidden or illegitimate.

“VPNs are neutral tools. Their religious permissibility depends entirely on how they are used,” Naeemi reiterated.