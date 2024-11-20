CII Chairman clarifies VPN stance, blames typographical error

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Raghib Naeemi has clarified that a "typographical error" in an official statement caused misunderstandings about the council’s stance on the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

Speaking at a press conference alongside Maulana Tahir Ashrafi after a meeting on the ethical use of social media, Dr Naeemi stressed that social media should uphold Islamic values and contribute to national security. “It must not be used for blasphemy, sectarianism, or extremist activities,” he emphasized.

Dr Naeemi explained that VPNs are not inherently un-Islamic but must be used ethically and within legal boundaries. “The use of registered VPNs is permissible under Shariah,” he clarified, adding that modern technologies should be utilized positively in line with Article 19 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to information.

He noted that the council would consult technical experts to develop detailed guidelines on the matter. Dr Naeemi attributed the confusion surrounding the council’s position to an earlier drafting error.

Earlier, Dr Naeemi appeared on a television program to address claims that the council had issued a fatwa declaring VPNs un-Islamic. He explained that VPN use becomes problematic only if it involves accessing immoral content, spreading blasphemy, or engaging in activities against national security.

“Whether registered or not, if VPNs are misused for indecent purposes, character assassination, or undermining national security, they are un-Islamic,” he said.

However, he affirmed that using VPNs for education, communication, or sharing positive messages is acceptable.