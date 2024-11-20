City Traffic Police launch tree plantation drive

MULTAN - The City Traffic Police launched a tree-planting campaign as a part of the Clean Punjab on Tuesday. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mavarhan Khan inaugurated the drive after planting a sapling at Shamsabad Chowk to enhance the city’s greenery and combat air pollution. The CTO said the tree plantation was not only an act of great deed but also a crucial step towards improving the environment and reducing air pollution. The CTO distributed saplings to traffic staff and citizens. Meanwhile, the city traffic officer also led an awareness walk at Shamsabad Chowk which was joined by the staff and members of civil society.