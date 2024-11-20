Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

City Traffic Police launch tree plantation drive

News Desk
November 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The City Traffic Police launched a tree-planting campaign as a part of the Clean Punjab on Tuesday. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mavarhan Khan inaugurated the drive after planting a sapling at Shamsabad Chowk to enhance the city’s greenery and combat air pollution. The CTO said the tree plantation was not only an act of great deed but also a crucial step towards improving the environment and reducing air pollution. The CTO distributed saplings to traffic staff and citizens. Meanwhile, the city traffic officer also led an awareness walk at Shamsabad Chowk which was joined by the staff and members of civil society.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024