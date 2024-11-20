CM Maryam launches country’s first dialysis card programme

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday approved what is being hailed as the country’s first dialysis programme.

Under the ‘Chief Minister Dialysis Program Card’, funds for the treatment of each dialysis patient have been increased up to Rs 1 million as Rs. 8.5 million for dialysis and Rs 1.5 million for tests are being allocated for each patient suffering from kidney disease. Presiding over a special meeting, the chief minister directed to ensure free tests and medicines for dialysis patients. She also directed to continue the dialysis procedure of patients under any circumstance. The meeting decided to establish more dialysis units in Punjab.

The chief minister directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure implementation of SOPs in dialysis centers and closely monitor dialysis centers across the province.

The CM expressed strong indignation over the spread of AIDS in Multan and sought a report within 24 hours. She said, “The spread of AIDS among dialysis patients is not only regrettable but shameful as well. Halting dialysis procedure due to non-availability of funds is regrettable and it should continue.” The chief minister was apprised during the briefing that patients from other provinces are also benefiting from free dialysis facilities.

Free medicines from Punjab are being provided to Sindh, Balochistan and other areas. She also reviewed progress being made on the health programs and other projects. The meeting decided to set KPIs to determine performance of the health department.

A progress report on the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital was also presented. The CM directed to appoint the head of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital. A report on the ongoing projects of PIC-2 and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology, Sargodha was presented. She directed to make PIC-2 a state-of-the-art hospital. She directed to ensure the latest technology, equipment and medicine for cardiac patients besides imparting latest training to the specialist doctors and master trainers.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of Health, Finance, CEO IDAP and other relevant officials were also present.