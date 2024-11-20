COAS Asim Munir showcases Pakistan's Defence potential at IDEAS 2024

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2024) at the Karachi Expo Centre, where he lauded the active participation of defense manufacturers from friendly nations.

During his visit, the COAS observed an impressive display of arms and equipment by both domestic and international exhibitors, according to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The event has attracted 557 exhibitors, including 333 international and 224 domestic participants. Exhibitors from 36 countries have set up stalls, with 17 nations making their debut appearance. More than 300 foreign delegates from 53 countries attended, expressing confidence in Pakistan's defense industry and the exhibition's success.

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of Shahpar-III, a cutting-edge combat Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) developed by Global Industrial Defence Solutions (GIDS) Pakistan. The Shahpar-III features advanced capabilities, including an operational ceiling of 35,000 feet, over 24 hours of endurance, and the capacity to carry a wide range of munitions such as bombs, missiles, and torpedoes.

COAS also engaged with foreign military officials and defense delegates during the exhibition, fostering meaningful interactions.

The 12th edition of IDEAS began on November 19 and will conclude on November 22, 2024. Upon his arrival in Karachi, General Asim Munir was received by Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Corps Commander Karachi.