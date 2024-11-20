Court adjourns 190m pound corruption case against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

An accountability court has adjourned the £190 million corruption reference against the PTI founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, until November 22.

The hearing, presided over by Judge Nasir Javed Rana at Adiala Jail, saw the PTI founder in attendance, while Bushra Bibi was granted a one-day exemption due to medical reasons.

During the proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecution opposed Bushra Bibi’s exemption request, accusing the defense of employing delaying tactics. They also criticized the accused for failing to respond to the court-issued questionnaire under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The prosecutor further pointed out that a defense application requesting the summoning of 16 witnesses remained unresolved.

After accepting Bushra Bibi's medical plea, the court adjourned the case to November 22.