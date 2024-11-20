Thursday, November 21, 2024
Court awards 12 years imprisonment to drug pusher with Rs2 lac fine

Our Staff Reporter
November 20, 2024
LARKANA  -  Drug Prevention Special Court of Larkana sentenced the accused to 12 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs2 lac after being found guilty in the drug case on Tuesday.  

According to the judgment of the court, Judge Samkan Hussain Mughal of Larkana District and Sessions and Special Narcotics Prevention Court, a drug case was filed at Walid police station was heard seven months ago, where the accused, Sajjad Makol, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty and he has been sentenced to a fine of Rs2 lac.

He was arrested during the police patrolling of Walid police station on April 28, 2024, accused Sajjad Makol from Arija Road and a similar case was also filed claiming to have recovered 2-kg of hashish from him.

Our Staff Reporter

