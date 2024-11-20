Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Curbing terrorism top priority: Asif

Curbing terrorism top priority: Asif
NEWS WIRE
November 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday emphasized that curbing the rising wave of terrorism in the country remains the government’s top priority.  Talking to a private news channel, he said that in the apex committee today, coordination enhancement between the federal and provincial governments was decided.  “District coordination committees have been established with clearly defined responsibilities, he added.   When asked about the possibility of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiating with the establishment, the minister criticized the former chairman’s political approach.  The minister also stressed that the PTI must first take responsibility for the attacks on May 9 before seeking any dialogue.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1732073607.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024